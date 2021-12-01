England allrounder Ben Stokes 'fit and hungry' ahead of Ashes

-
ALSO READ
England all-rounder Stokes 'increasingly unlikely' to play in the Ashes
'I am ready for Australia': Stokes on being added to England's Ashes squad
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand makes six changes in its playing 11
-
England allrounder Ben Stokes has declared himself "fit and hungry" to start the Ashes series against Australia.
Stokes was a late addition to the squad, having taken a break from cricket to mentally refresh and undergo a second operation on his fractured left index finger.
England captain Joe Root has been intent on not rushing Stokes back into the team but the allrounder looks to be ready to play in the first test, which starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8.
"2 months ago, I couldn't hold a bat," Stokes wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"With 1 week to go till the first test, I'm fit and hungry for the big series down under."
Stokes was in the first group of England cricketers who arrived in Brisbane on Nov. 6 ahead of the Ashes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor