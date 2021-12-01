JUST IN
England allrounder Ben Stokes 'fit and hungry' ahead of Ashes

England allrounder Ben Stokes has declared himself "fit and hungry" to start the Ashes series against Australia.

AP  |  Brisbane 

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes. Photo: @Englandcricket

Stokes was a late addition to the squad, having taken a break from cricket to mentally refresh and undergo a second operation on his fractured left index finger.

England captain Joe Root has been intent on not rushing Stokes back into the team but the allrounder looks to be ready to play in the first test, which starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"2 months ago, I couldn't hold a bat," Stokes wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"With 1 week to go till the first test, I'm fit and hungry for the big series down under."

Stokes was in the first group of England cricketers who arrived in Brisbane on Nov. 6 ahead of the Ashes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 01 2021. 18:18 IST

