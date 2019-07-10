NTR Jr in Telugu promo for Pro Kabaddi League 2019 with Siddharth Desai

In the run up to the upcoming seventh season of the Pro League (PKL), the tournament's official broadcaster -- Star Sports -- has launched the Telugu promo which features superstar NTR Jr. along with ace raider of Telugu Titans Siddharth Desai.

NTR Jr. fondly known as 'The Young Tiger' is an avid sports enthusiast who shows his passion for by being part of the league campaign. Appearing in his stylish avatar, the actor showcases the toughness of and tweeted: "Join me in watching #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7, LIVE from July 20 only on Star Sports and Hotstar!"

PKL, the second most watched league in the country and a sporting spectacle that's growing with each passing year, returns with the seventh season kicking-off from July 20 and the opening match will be played in Gachibowli stadium, Hyderabad between Telugu Titans and U Mumba.