NTR Jr in Telugu promo for Pro Kabaddi League 2019 with Siddharth Desai

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019 auction: Telugu Titans bag Siddharth Desai for Rs 1.45 cr
Pro Kabaddi 2019 players' auction: All you need to know about Day 1 action
PKL 2019 auction highlights: Siddharth most expensive buy at Rs 1.45 cr
PKL 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi has acquired best team, says coach
-
In the run up to the upcoming seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the tournament's official broadcaster -- Star Sports -- has launched the Telugu promo which features superstar NTR Jr. along with ace raider of Telugu Titans Siddharth Desai.
NTR Jr. fondly known as 'The Young Tiger' is an avid sports enthusiast who shows his passion for kabaddi by being part of the league campaign. Appearing in his stylish avatar, the actor showcases the toughness of kabaddi and tweeted: "Join me in watching #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7, LIVE from July 20 only on Star Sports and Hotstar!"
PKL, the second most watched league in the country and a sporting spectacle that's growing with each passing year, returns with the seventh season kicking-off from July 20 and the opening match will be played in Gachibowli stadium, Hyderabad between Telugu Titans and U Mumba.