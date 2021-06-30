Olympic-bound Ravi, Deepak nominated for Arjuna along with Anshu and Sarita

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo 2020: Bajrang and Deepak seeded second by UWW for Olympics
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Wrestler Deepak Punia pulls out of Poland Open due to hand injury
India's tour of UK tour: KS Bharat roped in as cover for Wriddhiman Saha
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
-
The Wrestling Federation of India has nominated Olympic-bound and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia for the Arjuna award along with fast-rising Anshu Malik.
Deepak had won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship in Nur Sultan while Ravi had bagged a bronze along with a ticket to Tokyo.
Dahiya has emerged as a strong medal contender in the 57kg category at the Games, where he is seeded fourth.
He had recently defended his Asian title in Almaty before winning a silver medal at the Poland Open.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) also nominated the 19-year-old Malik, who has won five medals in six tournaments including the Asian title since starting her stint in the senior circuit last year.
Sarita Mor, who missed out on Olympic qualification but won the Asian title in 59kg in Almaty, has also been nominated for the Arjuna.
"All four wrestlers have done well and deserve recognition, so we have sent their application," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.
"We have also nominated coaches Vikram, Kuldeep Malik and Sujeet Maan for the Dronacharya award.
It may be noted that national women's coach Kuldeep Malik is already a recipient of Dhyanchand award, so his application may not be considered for Dronacharya.
Sujeet had won four Asian medals in his wrestling career before he joined Railways as a coach.
He was also associated with the Indian men's freestyle team as national coach between 2011 to 2019.
In the life-time achievement category (Dronacharya), the WFI has nominated Jagroop Rathi, R K Hooda and R S Kundu.
Hooda is secretary of Haryana wrestling association.
For the Dhyanchand award, WFI has sent names of Sajjan Singh, Jai Prakash and Dushyant Sharma.
The 89-year-old Sajjan Singh had competed in the 1960 Rome Olympics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor