It's a rebirth, that's it: Hockey star Sreejesh on Olympic bronze medal win
Olympic medal to mark start of golden era for Indian hockey: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team, saying its Olympic medal after 41 years will mark the beginning of a golden period for the sport.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tokyo: Indian players celebrate after scoring their third goal against Germany during mens field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021
The win, after 41 years of hard work and wait, cannot be described in words, Pawar, who heads the Maharashtra Olympic Association, said in a statement.

In an edge-of-the-seat pulsating bronze play-off, India defeated Germany 5-4 on Thursday to earn a podium finish at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The country's prestige has been enhanced and the bronze medal will be the beginning of a golden era for the sport," Pawar said.

He said the players, trainers and their colleagues deserved all the good wishes for bagging the medal with a determination to win against all odds.

First Published: Thu, August 05 2021. 12:27 IST

