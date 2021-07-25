Tokyo Olympics 2021: Hockey to Table Tennis, India schedule on July 26

Indian paddler Manika Batra would look to continue her spirited performance on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics 2021 as well as she will square off with Austria's Sofia Polcanova in women’s singles table match on July 25 (Monday). Also, Indian men’s archery team will play against Kazakhstan in quarterfinals.

A power-packed performance is expected from Indian athletes on Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as they will be in action in Sailing, Fencing, Swimming, Boxing, Shooting, and

Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics while India’s Women's team will play their second match against Germany. The Rani Rampal-led team lost their first match of Tokyo Olympics 1-5 against the Netherlands.

In Tennis, Sumit Nagal, who cruised into round 2 of men's singles, will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the morning.

On Day 2, India's women athletes shined of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as six-time World champion MC Mary Kom won her first bout in the Women's Flyweight (51kg), and shuttler PV Sindhu won her first women's singles badminton match.

Sony Network has won the rights for live broadcast of Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform.

Here is India's schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2021 on July 26:.

India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 am ISTSatwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 9:10 am IST.

India Boxing match: (Participants and match timings)



Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 pm IST.

India Fencing schedule: (Participants and match timings)



C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30 am IST.

India women's Hockey match schedule: (Participants and match timings):



India vs Germany in Women's Pool A match: 5:45 pm IST



India Sailing schedule: (Participants and match timings)



Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 8:35 am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 11:05 am IST.

India schedule: (Participants and match timings)



Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30 am IST.

Mens' Skeet Final: 12:20pm IST.

India Swimming schedule: (Participants and match timings)



Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45 pm IST.

India Table schedule: (Participants and match timings)



Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30 am IST.

Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women's Singles Round 3 match 12:00 pm IST.

India schedule: (Participants and match timings)



vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men's Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 am IST start.