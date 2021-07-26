JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Tokyo Olympics 2020 » News

Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, men's team QFs: Indian archers in action

Paddler Manika Batra will square off with Austria's Polcanova at around 12 pm IST today. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India

Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | archery | sports

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: @WorldArchery
Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in men's team 1/8 eliminations at 6 am IST. Photo: @WorldArchery
Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, made an sensational start of her Tokyo Olympics 2021 campaign today as she defeated Tunisia's Nadia Azizi 15-3 and advanced to round of 32 of women's individual Sabre event. Bhavani will now face France's Manon Brunet, who is the fourth seed in this competition at 7:40 am IST today. Paddler Manika Batra would look to create history in table tennis, when she squares off with Austria’s Sofia Polcanova at around 12 pm IST today.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
 
Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in men's team 1/8 eliminations. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan will take the field for skeet men's qualification on Monday.

Check Tokyo 2020 India schedule on July 26 here
 
Tennis player Sumit Nagal won his first match and progressed to the second round of the men's singles on Saturday. Hoping to carry forward the momentum, Nagal will play his second-round match against ROC’s Daniil Mededev.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
 
Men's doubles pair of Chirag and Satwiksairaj on Saturday won their opening Group Stage match. The Indian duo defeated Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in the Group A game at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3.
 
The duo will be in action on Monday again as they look to go one step ahead.

 
India Olympics matches today
 
Fencing
Events Indian participants/matches Time (IST) Result
Women's Sabre individual Table of 64 Bhavani Devi WINS 15-3
Women's Sabre individual Table of 32 Bhavani Devi vs France's Manon Brunet 7:40 am IST (approx) TBD
Archery
Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations India vs Kazakhstan Underway TBD
Shooting  
Skeet Men's Qualification- Day 2 Angad and Mairaj 6:30 AM TBD
Table Tennis
Men's Singles Round 2 Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) 6:30 AM TBD
women's singles round 2 Sutirtha Mukherjee 8:30 AM TBD
women's singles round 3 Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) 12:00 PM TBD
Tennis
Men's Singles Round 2 Sumit Nagal  vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) 6:30 TBD
Sailing
Laser Men Race 02 Vishnu Sarvanan 8:35 am (Rescheduled) TBD
Laser Men Race 03 Vishnu Sarvanan 9:10 am (Rescheduled) TBD
Laser Radial Women Race 03 Nethra Kumanan 11:05 AM TBD
Laser Radial Women Race 04 Nethra Kumanan 12:00 PM TBD
Badminton
Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A Satwik and Chirag vs Kevin and Marcus (Indonesia) 9:10 AM TBD
Boxing
Men's middle (69-75kg) Round of 32 Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) 3:06 PM TBD
Swimming
Men's 20m Butterfly- Heat 2 Sajan Prakash 3:50 PM TBD
Hockey
Women's hockey India vs Germany 5:45 PM TBD
 
Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will also be in action as they gear up for the laser radial races three and four.
 
Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics will also be in action for the first time in Tokyo 2020. Also, boxer Ashish Kumar will play his round of 32 match

 
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
 
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
 
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
 
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh