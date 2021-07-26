Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, men's team QFs: Indian archers in action
Paddler Manika Batra will square off with Austria's Polcanova at around 12 pm IST today. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | archery | sports
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in men's team 1/8 eliminations at 6 am IST. Photo: @WorldArchery
Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in men's team 1/8 eliminations. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan will take the field for skeet men's qualification on Monday.
Check Tokyo 2020 India schedule on July 26 here
Tennis player Sumit Nagal won his first match and progressed to the second round of the men's singles on Saturday. Hoping to carry forward the momentum, Nagal will play his second-round match against ROC’s Daniil Mededev.
ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Men's doubles pair of Chirag and Satwiksairaj on Saturday won their opening Group Stage match. The Indian duo defeated Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in the Group A game at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3.
The duo will be in action on Monday again as they look to go one step ahead.
India Olympics matches today
|Fencing
|Events
|Indian participants/matches
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Sabre individual Table of 64
|Bhavani Devi
|WINS
|15-3
|Women's Sabre individual Table of 32
|Bhavani Devi vs France's Manon Brunet
|7:40 am IST (approx)
|TBD
|Archery
|Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations
|India vs Kazakhstan
|Underway
|TBD
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Qualification- Day 2
|Angad and Mairaj
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|Table Tennis
|Men's Singles Round 2
|Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal)
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|women's singles round 2
|Sutirtha Mukherjee
|8:30 AM
|TBD
|women's singles round 3
|Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria)
|12:00 PM
|TBD
|Tennis
|Men's Singles Round 2
|Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC)
|6:30
|TBD
|Sailing
|Laser Men Race 02
|Vishnu Sarvanan
|8:35 am (Rescheduled)
|TBD
|Laser Men Race 03
|Vishnu Sarvanan
|9:10 am (Rescheduled)
|TBD
|Laser Radial Women Race 03
|Nethra Kumanan
|11:05 AM
|TBD
|Laser Radial Women Race 04
|Nethra Kumanan
|12:00 PM
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A
|Satwik and Chirag vs Kevin and Marcus (Indonesia)
|9:10 AM
|TBD
|Boxing
|Men's middle (69-75kg) Round of 32
|Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China)
|3:06 PM
|TBD
|Swimming
|Men's 20m Butterfly- Heat 2
|Sajan Prakash
|3:50 PM
|TBD
|Hockey
|Women's hockey
|India vs Germany
|5:45 PM
|TBD
Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will also be in action as they gear up for the laser radial races three and four.
Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics will also be in action for the first time in Tokyo 2020. Also, boxer Ashish Kumar will play his round of 32 match
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh