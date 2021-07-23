Olympics: Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais tests positive for Covid-19

Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the sport's Olympic debut in

Morais, 29, issued a statement on social media Friday evening.

This is likely the saddest video I've ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified for the that were postponed because of COVID-19. And now, because of the virus I won't be able to compete nor represent my country, he said in an Instagram video.

The Portuguese Olympic team said Morais would not travel to Tokyo as planned.

I was very careful. I have been fully vaccinated for over a month, but I ended up contracting the virus, Morais said in a statement issued through Portugal's Olympic team.

I feel fine and I will carry out my isolation. I will be following every second of our team.

The International Surfing Association had no immediate comment but its deadline to register alternates is Saturday at 3 p.m. Morais is considered to be the best European surfer in the Tokyo Games.

The eight-day shortboard surfing competition period begins Sunday at Tsurigasaki beach.

