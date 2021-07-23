Olympics: Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
-
Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the sport's Olympic debut in Japan.
Morais, 29, issued a statement on social media Friday evening.
This is likely the saddest video I've ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed because of COVID-19. And now, because of the virus I won't be able to compete nor represent my country, he said in an Instagram video.
The Portuguese Olympic team said Morais would not travel to Tokyo as planned.
I was very careful. I have been fully vaccinated for over a month, but I ended up contracting the virus, Morais said in a statement issued through Portugal's Olympic team.
I feel fine and I will carry out my isolation. I will be following every second of our team.
The International Surfing Association had no immediate comment but its deadline to register alternates is Saturday at 3 p.m. Morais is considered to be the best European surfer in the Tokyo Games.
The eight-day shortboard surfing competition period begins Sunday at Tsurigasaki beach.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor