IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here

The matches will be played in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
"After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event," the BCCI said in a statement.
IPL 2021 final date and venue
The IPL 2021 final will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Playoffs will also be played at Motera Stadium.
"The World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021 which promises to be a visual spectacle," the release read.
Are spectators allowed in stadium during IPL 2021?
The BCCI said that this IPL will be played "behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament".
IPL 2021 tickets
Since no crowds are allowed in the stadiums at the start of IPL 2021, hence tickets are not up for sale. You can find all latest updates on IPL 2021 here
Travelling of IPL teams
"The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk," it added.
Where Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will play its home matches?
One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.
How many matches will be played in IPL 2021?
Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.
At what time IPL 2021 matches will begin?
There will be a total of 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.
