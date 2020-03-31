On this day 21 yrs ago, Sachin became 1st batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs

It was on March 31, 2001, when became the first batsman to reach the 10,000 figure mark in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar achieved the feat against Australia at the Nehru Stadium in Indore.

In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, Tendulkar was in supreme form and he along with wreaked havoc on the visitors.

The duo put together a partnership of 199 runs, which saw Tendulkar going past his century and along the way, the Master Blaster registered 10,000 ODI runs.

Tendulkar brought up the feat in his 259th innings in the 50-over format.



WATCH: When became first batsman in ODI cricket to score 10,000 runs







The Master Blaster went on to play a knock of 139 runs as India registered a total of 299/8 in the allotted fifty overs.

Defending the total did not prove as a difficult task for the Indian side as Ajit Agarkar and took three wickets each to bundle out Australia for 181, handing India a win by 118 runs.

Tendulkar aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.



Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The Master Blaster ended his career with 51 centuries in ODIs, while he had 49 in the longest format of the game.

Tendulkar had bid adieu to Test cricket on November 16, 2013, and he called time on his career after his 200th Test match.