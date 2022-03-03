'One hell of a ride': Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli playing 100 Tests

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
Virat Kohli set to miss India's ODI series against South Africa: Report
-
India Test skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday labelled Virat Kohli's journey in the longest format as "one hell of a ride".
As India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, batter Virat Kohli will achieve the milestone of playing 100 matches in the longest format.
Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate has it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.
"It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years," said Rohit during a virtual press conference.
"We definitely want to make it special for him, let's hope we have good five days of cricket. As a team, the series we won in Australia in 2018, was a very good series for our side and Virat was captain then. As an individual, the best memory as a batter, his Test hundred in South Africa in 2013, the pitch was challenging and there was a lot of bounce," he added.
Further talking about that knock, Rohit said: "Lot of guys were playing in South Africa for the first time, to face the likes of Morkel, Steyn, it was never going to be easy but the way Virat batted in the first innings and second, it was one of the best knocks of his that I clearly remember. This beats his knock in Perth."
This will be the first time that Rohit will be leading the side in the longest format of the game.
"I am looking forward to just winning games and doing the right things with the right players in the squad. As a Test team, we at the moment stand in a very good position, credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this format. What he did with the Test team was brilliant to see, I have to just take it forward from where he left," said Rohit.
"We are midway in the WTC table, I do not see we have anything wrong in this format, we want to improve every game we play, that is going to be the benchmark we set for ourselves. We look forward to correcting our mistakes, no team is perfect," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor