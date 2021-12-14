Virat Kohli set to miss India's ODI series against South Africa: Report

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
Kohli put India in a situation where there is no looking back: Rohit Sharma
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
-
India's star batter Virat Kohli may skip the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, report said.
While injured Rohit Sharma will miss the Tests in South Africa, the ODIs after that will see Kohli being unavailable for the Indian team.
It is learnt that Kohli has already informed the BCCI about his decision.
India and South Africa will play three ODIs after the Test series.
As per a TOI report, "Kohli is going to miss the ODIs as he is taking time off to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday. Vamika was born on January 11 last year and Kohli is planning a holiday with his family after the conclusion of the Test series."
Last year, when Vamika was born, Kohli had gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Australia in Adelaide. India had lost that game before the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic series win against Australia.
The final Test of the tour will be begin on January 11 with the ODIs set to commence from 19. The ODI squad is yet to be announced for the series.
--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor