Out of 1197 players and staffs, one tests positive of Covid-19: Totterham

One member of Tottenham Hotspur's squad has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Premier League club has confirmed.

On Wednesday, the Premier League announced the results of the fifth-round of testing, confirming just one out of the 1,197 players and club staff that were tested on Monday and Tuesday returned positive.

"We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for Covid-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre," Tottenham said in a statement.



"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed," it added.



The club said that the individual is asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

In the previous four rounds of testings, there were a total of 12 positive cases out of 3,882 tests.

Premier League is currently scheduled to resume on June 17 after all elite games in England were suspended on March 13 due to the outbreak of the which has claimed more than 3.8 lakh lives across the world thus far.