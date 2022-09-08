Pak's Asif Ali and Afg's Fareed Ahmad fined for on-field altercation

-
ALSO READ
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pak PM's post
Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for not compensating flyer denied boarding
PPP's Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early elections in Pakistan
Alibaba, Tencent fined in China for not complying with anti-monopoly rules
Kuwaiti emir appoints Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as new Prime Minister
-
Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmed were on Thursday fined 25 per cent of their match fees for their on-field altercation during their Asia Cup Super 4 match here.
The duo has been punished for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The pair has been fined for an altercation which occurred after the fifth delivery of the 19th over.
According to an ICC statement, Ali breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match".
Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."
The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
It was a tense moment in the match when the incident between the pair took place, with the contest on a knife's edge.
Ali was going all guns blazing at 16 runs off eight deliveries, threatening to take the match away from Afghanistan.
Ahmad then bowled a slower bouncer that deceived Ali, with Karim Janat taking the catch at short fine leg. The incident then took place when Ahmad was celebrating the wicket while Ali was walking off to the pavilion.
Pakistan eventually ended up winning the contest, with Naseem Shah emerging as the unlikely hero with the bat.
Needing 11 off the final over and with only one wicket in hand, Naseem hit two massive sixes off the first two deliveries against Fazhalhaq Farooqi as Pakistan won the match with four deliveries remaining.
The result meant that Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup, with India and Afghanistan getting knocked out of the Super Four stage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor