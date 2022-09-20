Pakistan's captain Babar Azam looking to regaining form in England series

-
ALSO READ
This too shall pass. Stay strong: Babar Azam's message to Virat Kohli
Mohammad Yousuf praises Babar Azam for being consistent in last three years
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
Vaughan applauds Babar Azam for his support to embattled Virat Kohli
UP govt urges SC to reject Azam Khan's bail plea in land grabbing case
-
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to the upcoming series against England as an opportunity to regain his form.
A prolific scorer, Azam had comparatively quieter outings in the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament in UAE and the Pakistan skipper said he is looking forward to the series against England to get his form back. Babar Azam could manage only 66 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup, a far cry from his performance in the last couple of years.
"I think less about failures when going through a bad patch. As a batsman, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup," he said after the team had a practice session ahead of the first match of the series here on Thursday.
The seven-match series against England is also crucial because it could help Babar Azam get back his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.
"Obviously they have come to Pakistan after 17 years so it's a big series and will help us build us towards the World Cup so all the players will utilise this," he said.
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler's England in matches held in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor