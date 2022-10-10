Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan share spoils after first tie of PKL 2022

-
Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar performed well to help his team attain a seven-point lead in the first half, but three-time champions Patna Pirates fought back through raider Sachin's efforts in the second half and ensured that match 4 of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 ended in a tie at 34-34 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan get their noses in front at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Patna Pirates' defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward.
However, the Pirates inflicted an All-Out in the 11th minute to take a three-point lead at 12-9. But, moments later, Puneri Paltan reduced Patna Pirates to two players on the mat and regained the lead at 15-13.
Soon after, Puneri Paltan's Alankar Patil tackled Rohit Gulia to carry out an All-Out on Patna Pirates. Puneri Paltan then rode on their momentum and led comfortably at 23-16 by the end of the first half.
Patna Pirates showed a bit more urgency in the second half. Sachin chipped in with a couple of raids as the Pirates got closer to Puneri Paltan's score. In the 27th minute, the three-time champions effected an All-Out and gained the lead at 26-24.
Soon after, Rohit Gulia pulled off a magnificent raid to help the Pirates widen their lead. However, Puneri Paltan fought back through raids from Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar and levelled the score at 30-30.
Both sides kept winning points consistently and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. In the closing stages of the match, Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan both treaded carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 07:03 IST