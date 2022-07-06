Paul Pogba signs 4-year deal with Juventus from Manchester United: Reports

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign on a free transfer on a four-year contract.

According to a report in Sky Sports, Pogba is expected in Turin on Saturday (July 9) for a medical and to formally sign the contract.

The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January. Pogba left at the end of his contract last month.

The move to Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining United in 2016.

For Pogba, it will represent an emotional homecoming to the club he left in 2016, having first come to Juve from United in the early stages of his senior career.

--IANS

inj/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)