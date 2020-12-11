Pit-vertising: Deodorant brand feature on Big Bash League umpires' armpits

-
Umpires officiating matches in the Big Bash League (BBL) this season will give air-time to Australian deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona whenever they lift their arms to signal six, out or bye as they will sport the branding on the armpits of their shirts.
"...in a world first, will have sponsor branding in the armpits of their kit after a new deal with Rexona," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement on Thursday.
According the The Guardian, Rexona says it has begun the process of trademarking "pit-vertising" by taking the hitherto uncharted route of putting their brands on the underarms of a player or official's kits.
CA said in its release that Rexona had "aligned with the BBL's umpiring fraternity to protect them from countless hours spent in the summer heat". The 10th season of the BBL got underway on Thursday with Hobart Hurricanes beating Sydney Sixers by 16 runs.
