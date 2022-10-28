- Foreign exchange reserves fall to $525 billion, lowest since July 2020
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: It's triple panga night as Pro Kabaddi is back in Pune
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Its triple panga night with Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas will be in action
Pradeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas will be up against Patna Pirates in PKL 2022. Photo: @ProKabaddi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 has moved to Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune from the Shree Kantareeva Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. And it is a triple panga night tonight with Tamil Thalaivas playing Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers taking on home side Puneri Paltan and finally Patna Pirates facing UP Yoddhas to finish the proceedings.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Tamil Thalaivas, who have been unable to get going in this entire season, will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are willing to take the number one position from Dabang Delhi. Thus it is going to be an exciting watch.
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
Haryana Steelers, who won their last game against the Telugu Titans by a huge margin, will be looking to play a similar game when they face Puneri Paltan. Puneri on the other hand would be looking to continue their superb work as well. They have reached the fourth position in the points table.
Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
In the last game of the night, Patna Pirates will be taking on the UP Yoddhas. Both teams have not been at their level best and would be trying to make amends in this meeting when they take on each other.
