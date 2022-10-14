PKL 9 to help me prepare for Asian Games selection: S Korea's Woosan Ko

South Korean defender Woosan KO is appearing in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for the first time in his career. Though yet to make his debut for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the South Korean player says the training sessions with the team will help him prepare for selection trials back in his country for next year's in China.

"I made my debut for in 2019. I hope to be selected for the next year. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will definitely help me prepare for the selection trials, which will be held in later in the year. We undergo really good training here in the Jaipur Pink Panthers camp," Woosan was quoted as saying by the organising committee on Friday.

When asked about how he found a place in a PKL side, the South Korean said, "Kabaddi isn't very popular in . I saw a kabaddi match for the first time in college in 2018. I got to know about the league through my teammates in the South Korean team. I have been playing with Dong Geon Lee, who has been taking part in the PKL since 2017. This year, the kabaddi association in South Korea asked me to put my name in the PKL Auction pool and that's how I have arrived here."

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to ride on the momentum after defeating Patna Pirates in their last match, meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 33-53 loss against Dabang Delhi KC.

The second match of the day will be a cracker of a contest as Dabang Delhi KC have shown the tremendous form, winning their first three matches. However, Delhi will face a tough challenge from Telugu Titans' Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai.

The three-time champions Patna Pirates will be eager to register their first victory of the season when they take on Bengal Warriors in the last match of the day. However, the Warriors are high on confidence after two comprehensive victories against Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. --IANS

