Pro Kabaddi 2022: Show your best game, Dabang Delhi coach told Naveen Kumar

As his team was trailing at the end of the first half during their (PKL) Season 9 match against UP Yodhas, KC head coach Krishan Hooda told his skipper Naveen Kumar that the match was not over yet and they should show their best game in the second half.

The KC were trailing 19-25 at the end of the first half at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, captain Naveen Kumar and Manjeet put up an inspiring performance to lead Delhi to a thrilling 44-42 victory in the end.

Speaking about the match, Delhi head coach Krishan Hooda said, "I told Naveen that I don't care about the result at half-time. This is a league match. So, I told him to show his best game and work hard. I knew that we would win the game. The fans' immense support also helped us during our game. Naveen is with us so obviously, the fans will be on our side."

Earlier in the day, Bengal Warriors registered their second consecutive victory after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 42-33.

Defender Girish Maruti Ernak, who chipped in with another High 5, gave credit to his coach for working on his weakness which helped him perform better.

"The credit for my form goes to our coach. He trained us well before the season. Our coach worked on all of my weaknesses and gave me confidence. The coach has told me to play freely and not take any pressure. I look to give my 100 percent on the mat."

While Delhi and Bengal Warriors won their matches on Wednesday, former champions U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants will be hoping to continue their campaign with a good performance in Friday's matches.

The Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to register their first victory of this season when they take on U Mumba on Friday. However, they will face a strong challenge from U Mumba raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan, who showcased top form in their last game against UP Yoddhas.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers will be looking to continue their fantastic form when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, raider Arjun Deshwal will pose a tough challenge for the Steelers.

In the last match of the day, the Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will be looking to get the monkey off the back by registering their first victory of the season. Raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been playing exceptionally for Puneri, while Rakesh has led the raiders' charge for Gujarat.

--IANS

bsk

