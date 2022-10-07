PKL: Focus less on results, more on giving our best, says Ram Mehar Singh

The 2017 vivo Pro Kabaddi League-winning coach Ram Mehar Singh has embarked on a new journey as the Head Coach of the Gujarat Giants for Season 9.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, slated to begin on October 7 in Bengaluru, Ram Mehar Singh, "We will look to give our best and not focus on the results. If we think about the results too much, then we will stumble. If we are physically and mentally strong, we will garner the required results. The competition level is going to be quite high in PKL as usual. Let's see how we perform in the tournament."

The Head Coach expressed that the team is focussing on the technical aspect of the game in the lead up to the tournament, "Our preparations are going on well for the tournament. During a long coaching camp, we have focused on improving our endurance, strength, speed and agility. We are also working on team coordination. We are done with most of our preparations with regards to physical training and now we are focusing on the technical aspects of the game."

Ram Mehar Singh stressed on the fact that a player is required to be skilful in multiple facets of the game to be successful in vivo PKL, "It's important for players to be good at multiple facets of the game & have different skills in his repertoire. If a player is good at only one skill, then he will be found wanting on the mat. The one who is skilled at several aspects of the game is the one who will attain success."

When asked about his strategy for the season, the Head Coach said, "There are no shortcuts in any field. If we work hard diligently towards our goal with determination, we can achieve anything. This is my mantra. Right now, we are devising our tactics for the competition and we will be ready with all our plans before the season starts."

