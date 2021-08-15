PM Narendra Modi applauds Olympians in his Independence Day address

Speaking from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister showered praise on India's Olympians, urging the nation to "give them a big round of applause for their achievements."

Making it a point to draw the nation's attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said: "The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."

Perhaps for the first time during the Prime Minister's customary address to the nation, the sporting community was so heavily represented. As many as 240 Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, their support staff, and officials of the Sports Authority of India and sports federation were present at to listen to the Prime MInister.

--IANS

cs/srb/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)