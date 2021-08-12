Assam presents Rs 1 cr to Olympian boxer Lovlina, offers deputy SP's post

-
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Olympic boxing bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain Rs one crore and offered the post of deputy SP in the state police at a felicitation programme here on Thursday.
Sarma said that the state government has also decided to give Borgohain, the first person to bring an Olympic medal to the state, Rs one lakh monthly as a scholarship till the Paris Olympic in 2024 as "she has set her eyes on winning a gold there".
A road in Guwahati will also be named after her, Sarma added.
Four coaches - Prashanta Das, Padum Barua, Sandhya Gurung and Rafael Gamavaska - who were a part of Lovlina's boxing journey will be honoured with Rs 10 lakh each as a token of gratitude from the people of Assam, the chief minister said.
He also announced that a sports complex with a boxing academy will be set up in the Sarupathar constituency under which her village Baro Mukhiya falls in Golaghat district to groom many more rural talents.
"Lovlina has etched her name in gold in the pages of the state's history by bringing the first (Olympic) medal to the state. We are very proud of her and on behalf of all the people of the state, I congratulate and thank her," Sarma said.
Speaking on the occasion, Lovlina said that though she brought a medal for the country and did not return empty-handed, she felt sad for failing to win gold.
The boxer promised the people of Assam that she will bring gold from the Paris Olympics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
