Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game

-
ALSO READ
English Premier League clubs reject controversial overhaul plan
Arsenal lifts gloom with 3-1 win against Chelsea in English Premier League
Covid-19: English soccer might need 'circuit breaker,' says club doctor
Énglish Premier League: Everton wins 3-2 after more penalty woe for Fulham
Atletico Madrid's Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules
-
Jrgen Klopp might be getting his excuses in early.
Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
For the Liverpool manager, the fault will in part be the grueling fixture schedule.
"We didn't have a break," Klopp said Friday. I think City had a two-week break for COVID reasons."
Not so, says Guardiola.
"He made a mistake," the City manager said in a news conference shortly after Klopp spoke in Liverpool.
City had a game at Everton postponed on Dec. 28 as part of a coronavirus outbreak that forced six players and staff members into isolation.
As a result of the cancellation, City had a gap of eight days between their game against Newcastle on Dec. 26 and the trip to Chelsea on Jan 3.
"Jrgen has to see the calendar again, Guardiola said. We had COVID. We have one week and we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge."
Those matches came early in the current nine-game winning streak in the Premier League that has taken City from midtable to three points clear of Manchester United at the top with a game in hand.
Liverpool has experienced a downturn in fortunes in that time, slipping from first to fourth place, seven points behind City having played a game more,
Guardiola points out the only days off City had as a result were the day of the intended game at Goodison Park and the planned recovery day afterward.
"I'm not irritated. I didn't expect it, not from him, Guardiola said of Klopp. "He knows it's not true, come on! Nobody in the Premier League has had two weeks off. Everyone knows it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor