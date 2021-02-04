Happy we're back to winning ways: Iheanacho after victory over Fulham

-
After a victory over Fulham, Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho said that he is "really happy" that the team is back to winning ways.
Leicester City were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Everton before they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United. However, Leicester City on Wednesday secured a 2-0 win over Fulham to get back on track.
"We are delighted. It's a clean sheet and we are really happy we're back to winning ways. We need to get going now and focus on the next games. We're really happy," the club's official website quoted Iheanacho as saying.
"It's not an easy ground, coming here. They're really good at their home, so we needed to stay together, stay compact, and we got the win. In the second half, we had to get tight and defend until the last minute," he added.
During the match, Iheanacho headed in James Maddison's pinpoint cross to give Leicester the lead after 17 minutes. James Justin doubled the Foxes' lead shortly before half-time.
The result moves Leicester to third on the Premier League table, two points ahead of Liverpool, who lost 1-0 at home against Brighton.
Leicester City will next play against Wolves on February 7 and Iheanacho is looking forward to the challenge.
"We're looking forward to it. It will be a tough game, so we need to really work in training, stay together, and focus on the next game," he said.
