Pro Kabaddi 2018: When, where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat final

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2018: Can Gujarat avenge earlier loss to Bengaluru in final?
Pro Kabaddi 2018: These 3 players can change Gujarat's fortune in PKL final
Pro Kabaddi 2018 highlights, Day 71: UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi 45-33
Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: How much the winning team will get as prize money
Pro Kabaddi 2018 highlights: Gujarat beat UP Yoddha to register final berth
-
After 3 months of high octane kabaddi action, table toppers of Zone B Bengaluru Bulls sealed their position in the finals when they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first qualifier with a 41-29 victory. Gujarat fought back in the second qualifier to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash. Patna Pirates dominated the Pro Kabaddi league before this season as they won last three PKL final.
Here all you need to know about the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants final match
What time will the Pro Kabaddi 2018 Final between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls start?
The PKL 2018 Final between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls will start at 8 pm IST.
Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?
The PKL 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls?
The PKL 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls will telecast live on Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.