Pro Kabaddi 2018: When, where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat final

After 3 months of high octane kabaddi action, table toppers of Zone B Bengaluru Bulls sealed their position in the finals when they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first qualifier with a 41-29 victory. Gujarat fought back in the second qualifier to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash. Patna Pirates dominated the Pro Kabaddi league before this season as they won last three PKL final.

Here all you need to know about the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants final match

What time will the Final between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The Final between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls will start at 8 pm IST.

Where will be the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls will telecast live on Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.