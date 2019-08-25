Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs UP preview: Naveen Kumar eyeing 8th super 10

In Match 59 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi raider Naveen Kumar has had one of the best starts in his PKL career. After yesterday’s match against Bengaluru Bulls, Kumar has scored seven SUPER 10s in He has also 2nd in the most raid points scored this season. He has a raid point average of 11 which is the 2nd best in the league. Kumar, with yesterday’s SUPER 10, also made it his 6th consecutive Super 10 for the season. It is also the joint 2nd most consecutive SUPER 10 in PKL for a raider in a single season.

have a new lead raider in the form of Shrikant Jadhav



Shrikant Jadhav at the start of the tournament looked like the 3rd raider in the starting 7 of UP after Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga. But in the past few matches Shrikant Jadhav has provided the much needed points in the raiding department. He has scored 37 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019 out of which 25 raid points came in the last 4 matches. Jadhav was a crucial raider in the wins against Jaipur Pink Panther and Bengaluru Bulls. He was the best raider for the team in both these matches.

Shrikant Jadhav – PKL 2019 First 5 Matches Last 4 Matches 12 Raid points 25 2.4 Avg. Raid points 6.3 23 Raid SR 53 37% Failed Raid % 23%

Head to head, UP Yoddha have a clear advantage as they all the three matches played against

Match No. Dabang Delhi UP Yoddha Result PKL 6, Eliminator 3 33 45 UP Yoddha won by 12 points PKL 6, Match 37 36 38 UP Yoddha won by 2 points PKL 5, Match 97 16 45 UP Yoddha won by 29 points

August 25, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Delhi vs UP match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.