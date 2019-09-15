JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match, Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal raids against Bengal Warriors
In today’s match of Pro kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Patna Pirates at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the second match. The Pune vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here 
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 50, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live streaming details
 
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won 10 out of 14 matches while two matches ended in a tie. The Pune vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live match score here

