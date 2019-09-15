Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Gujarat in today's first match
In today's second match, Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal raids against Bengal Warriors
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 50, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live streaming details
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won 10 out of 14 matches while two matches ended in a tie. The Pune vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More