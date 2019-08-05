JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Delhi to take on Jaipur in today's first match

In today's second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Puneri Paltan. Check Pro kabaddi live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2019
Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Puneri Paltan at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna in the second match. Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slight advantage as they have won seven out of 14 matches played between the two teams so far; two matches ended in a tie. The Delhi vs Jaipur match will begin at 7:30 pm.


Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 15, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live streaming

Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a clear advantage against Puneri Paltan as they won all the six matches between the two sides. The Gujarat vs Pune match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh