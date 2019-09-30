Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Bengal in today's first match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Day 25 highlights: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors play a tie
PKL 2019 Day 30 highlights: U Mumba edge out Tamil Thalaivas 29-24
PKL 2019, Day 44 highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Pune 42-39 in a thriller
PKL 2019, Day 26 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas, Pune play a thrilling tie
PKL 2019, Day 58 highlights: Bengal lead points table, beat Titans 40-39
-
In today’s schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first match will be played between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in the second match. The Bengal vs Delhi kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 63, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live streaming details
A win or tie for U Mumba will knock out both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants from the playoffs race. The Chennai vs Mumbai kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live match score here.