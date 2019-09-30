JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi League top raider Rahul Chaudhari to feature in today's match
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Bengal in today's first match

In today's second match, Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2019
Puneri Paltan's raider Pankaj Mohite raiding against Bengal Warriors

In today’s schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first match will be played between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in the second match. The Bengal vs Delhi kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 63, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live streaming details

A win or tie for U Mumba will knock out both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants from the playoffs race. The Chennai vs Mumbai kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

First Published: Mon, September 30 2019. 17:31 IST

