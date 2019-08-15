PKL 2019, Match 42 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan eye victory
Both the teams will look to consolidate their position on the points table
In the 42nd match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2019 will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan at Eka Arena by Transstadia, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. This is the only match scheduled for 15th August. Jaipur Pink Panthers are in a far better position on the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League points table than Puneri Paltan.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan broadcast details
Date and Day: August 15, 2019, Thursday.
Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Pink Panthers vs Paltan will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
