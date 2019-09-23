Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Patna take on Haryana in today's first match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019 Day 42 highlights: Bulls beat Telugu Titans 40-39 in a thriller
PKL 2019, Day 20 highlights: Hyderabad register 1st win, beat Gujarat 3-24
PKL 2019, Day 36 highlights: Delhi edge out Patna Pirates in a thriller
PKL 2019, Day 25 highlights: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors play a tie
PKL 2019, Day 40 highlights: Bengaluru Bulls edge out Patna Pirates 40-39
-
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be played between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur, in the second match. The Patna vs Haryana kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 57, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a slight advantage as they won seven of 12 matches while Bengaluru Bulls won five. The Delhi vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live match score here