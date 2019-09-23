JUST IN
From Patna Pirates to Bengaluru Bulls, playoff chances of teams on Day 57
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Patna take on Haryana in today's first match

In today's second match, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi. Naveen Kumar eyes 15th consecutive Super 10. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Pathers, Jan Kun Lee, PKL 2019
Patna Pirates raider Jan Kun Lee

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be played between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur, in the second match. The Patna vs Haryana kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.


Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 57, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details

Head to head, Dabang Delhi have a slight advantage as they won seven of 12 matches while Bengaluru Bulls won five. The Delhi vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

Stay tuned for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live match score here
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 17:53 IST

