Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna take on UP Yoddha in today's first match

In today's second match, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Pardeep Narwal in action
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha, while Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, in the second match. The Patna vs UP kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 42, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
 
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won 10 out of 16 matches while three matches ended in a tie. The Bengaluru vs Hyderabad match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
