JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Hyderabad take on Bengal in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

PKL 2019, maninder Singh, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against U Mumba
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors. Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur, in the second match. If Bengal Warriors win today’s match, they will move to first position on PKL 2019 points table. The Patna vs Haryana kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 58, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan live streaming details
 
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slight advantage as they won eight of 15 matches while two matches ended in a tie. The Jaipur vs Pune kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh