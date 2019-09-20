JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat leads the PKL raiders leaderboard
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Patna take on Hyderabad in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

Pardeep Narwal, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal raids against Bengal Warriors

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates. Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the second match. The Patna vs Hyderabad kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 54, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won six out of 11 matches while Bengaluru Bulls won five. The Pune vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

First Published: Fri, September 20 2019. 16:29 IST

