Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Patna take on Hyderabad in today's 1st match

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates. Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the second match. The Patna vs Hyderabad kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 54, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won six out of 11 matches while Bengaluru Bulls won five. The Pune vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live match score here