Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Titans take on UP in today's first match

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, in the first game Telugu Titans will take on UP Yoddha while the second match will be played between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai. UP Yoddha have revived their PKL 2019 campaign after Rishank Devadiga came back from injury in their previous match and look to take the momentum in today’s match. On the other hand, Telugu Titans failed to put up a collective effort as their raiders and defenders falter in unison in most of the games. The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 12, Match 2: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants live streaming
In today’s second match of PKL 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants. U Mumba will look to end their home leg on a high. However, they will get a stiff competition from Fortunegiants, who were unbeaten so far in Pro Kabaddi 2019. The Mumbai vs Gujarat match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.