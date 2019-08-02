Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 21 preview: Can Siddharth Desai make a mark today?

In Match 21 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Sardar Vallabbhai Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. In their previous match, Yoddha came back from a two-match slump as acting captain Rishank Devadiga controlled his team brilliantly. On the other hand, the Titans have failed to make any impression so far in despite having the likes of the Desai brothers – Siddharth and Suraj. The defence had a very bad start in Pro Kabaddi 2019. The Titans have managed to score an average of eight tackle points per match in PKL 7 so far. In the last season, after four matches, the had scored an average of 14.3 tackle points. One of the main reasons for the poor start to this season has been that the team’s star defenders, captain Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj, have not been clicking.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here



Player battle



UP’s Nitesh Kumar vs Titans’ Siddharth Desai



No other defender in Pro Kabaddi history has tackled Siddharth Desai as much as Nitesh Kumar (five successful tackles). With Siddharth Desai out of sorts at the moment, Nitesh will be looking to extend his advantage over him. Siddharth’s worst record in PKL 2018 was against Among the opposition he had faced more than once last season, was the only team against whom he hadn’t picked up a SUPER 10. UP Yoddha is the only team against whom his raid strike rate went below 50. He has been tackled by UP Yoddha a total of 12 times and most of it came in his strong zone.

Nitesh Kumar Successful Tackles vs. Siddharth Desai – Skill wise (Overall PKL) Successful Tackle Ankle Hold Thigh Hold 5 3 2

Head to head, UP Yoddha have an advantage over Telugu Titans as they won four out of six matches, while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Telugu Titans UP Yoddha Result PKL 6, M #107 20 27 UP Yoddha won by 7 points PKL 6, M#51 26 26 Match Tied PKL 6, M#13 34 29 Telugu Titans won by 5 points PKL 5, M#44 23 25 UP Yoddha won by 2 points PKL 5, M#24 32 39 UP Yoddha won by 7 points PKL 5, M#8 18 31 UP Yoddha won by 13 points