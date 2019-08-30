Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Naveen Kumar break Pardeep's Super 10 record?

In Match 66 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to end their home leg with fourth consecutive win, when they lock horns with Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates, who are the bottom half of the PKL Points table, at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday. In today’s second PKL match, the contest will feature two of the best raiders in pro kabaddi. The seasoned campaigner in Pardeep Narwal and a young superstar raider in Naveen Kumar.

Highest Avg. Raid Pts - Overall PKL Best Mts/ SUPER 10 ratio - PKL 7 Raider Avg Raid Pts Raider Mts/ SUPER 10 Pardeep Narwal 10.0 Naveen Kumar 1.9 Siddharth Desai 9.3 Pardeep Narwal 2.0 Naveen Kumar 9.0 Siddharth Desai 2.2

Only 3 raiders in the history of PKL have managed to score nine or more raid points on an average. Both Pardeep (1st) and Naveen Kumar (3rd) feature in the top among the list. In terms of frequency in getting a SUPER 10, both Naveen Kumar (Once in 1.9 matches) and Pardeep Narwal (Once in 2 matches) are the best among raiders in PKL. However, both the raiders have experienced a different route in pro kabaddi 2019. While Naveen Kumar has the least failed raid% (10%) among raiders, Pardeep Narwal has the 2nd most failed raid% (29%) in

Highest Failed Raid % - PKL 7 Least Failed Raid % - PKL 7 Raider Failed Raid % Raider Failed Raid % Siddharth Desai 31% Naveen Kumar 10% Pardeep Narwal 29% Deepak Hooda 14% Rohit Kumar 29% Mohammad Nabibakhsh 17%

Naveen Kumar has been a class apart in scoring 115 raid points in 10 matches. He has an average of 11.5 raid Points per match, the 2nd best among raiders this season.

Most Raid Points – PKL 7 Highest Avg. Raid Pts. – PKL 7 Raider Most Raid Points Raider Avg. Raid Points Pawan Sehrawat 128 Pawan Sehrawat 11.6 Naveen Kumar 115 Naveen Kumar 11.5 Maninder Singh 92 Vikas Kandola 9.5

Naveen Kumar has been scoring SUPER 10s for fun this season. Currently, he has eight consecutive SUPER 10s, the joint-most consecutive SUPER 10s in a season by any raider in PKL history. The major talking point in this contest will be whether Naveen can break Pardeep Narwal’s record by scoring another SUPER 10 against Pardeep’s team.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Season) Season No. of Consecutive Matches Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8 Naveen Kumar PKL 7 8 Deepak Hooda PKL 6 6

Head to head, have an advantage as they won seven out of 10 matches while won only two. However, Patna had one of their worst PKL this season while Dabang Delhi have won all the three matches played at home.

Head to head in last 5 meetings





Match No. Dabang Delhi Patna Pirates Result PKL 6, Match 64 35 38 won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 95 34 36 Patna Pirates won by 2 points PKL 4, Match 52 31 32 Patna Pirates won by 1 point PKL 4, Match 26 33 15 Dabang Delhi won by 18 points PKL 3, Match 45 34 67 Patna Pirates won by 33 points

Dabang Delhi Vs Patna Pirates Ravinder Pahal Right Corner Hadi Oshtorak Meraj Sheykh/ Vijay Right In Monu Vishal Mane Right Cover Neeraj Kumar Naveen Kumar Center Pardeep Narwal © Anil Kumar Left Cover Vikas Jaglan Chandran Ranjit Left In Mohammad Esmaeil Joginder Narwal © Left Corner Jaideep

August 30, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Delhi vs Patna kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.