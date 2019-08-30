Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Naveen Kumar break Pardeep's Super 10 record?

In Match 66 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will look to end their home leg with fourth consecutive win, when they lock horns with Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates, who are the bottom half of the PKL Points table, at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday. In today’s second PKL match, the contest will feature two of the best raiders in pro kabaddi. The seasoned campaigner in Pardeep Narwal and a young superstar raider in Naveen Kumar.
|Highest Avg. Raid Pts - Overall PKL
|Best Mts/ SUPER 10 ratio - PKL 7
|Raider
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raider
|Mts/ SUPER 10
|Pardeep Narwal
|10.0
|Naveen Kumar
|1.9
|Siddharth Desai
|9.3
|Pardeep Narwal
|2.0
|Naveen Kumar
|9.0
|Siddharth Desai
|2.2
|Highest Failed Raid % - PKL 7
|Least Failed Raid % - PKL 7
|Raider
|Failed Raid %
|Raider
|Failed Raid %
|Siddharth Desai
|31%
|Naveen Kumar
|10%
|Pardeep Narwal
|29%
|Deepak Hooda
|14%
|Rohit Kumar
|29%
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|17%
Naveen Kumar has been a class apart in PKL 2019 scoring 115 raid points in 10 matches. He has an average of 11.5 raid Points per match, the 2nd best among raiders this season.
|Most Raid Points – PKL 7
|Highest Avg. Raid Pts. – PKL 7
|Raider
|Most Raid Points
|Raider
|Avg. Raid Points
|Pawan Sehrawat
|128
|Pawan Sehrawat
|11.6
|Naveen Kumar
|115
|Naveen Kumar
|11.5
|Maninder Singh
|92
|Vikas Kandola
|9.5
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Season)
|Season
|No. of Consecutive Matches
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|8
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|8
|Deepak Hooda
|PKL 6
|6
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won seven out of 10 matches while Dabang Delhi won only two. However, Patna had one of their worst PKL this season while Dabang Delhi have won all the three matches played at home.
Head to head in last 5 meetings
|Match No.
|Dabang Delhi
|Patna Pirates
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 64
|35
|38
|Patna Pirates won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 95
|34
|36
|Patna Pirates won by 2 points
|PKL 4, Match 52
|31
|32
|Patna Pirates won by 1 point
|PKL 4, Match 26
|33
|15
|Dabang Delhi won by 18 points
|PKL 3, Match 45
|34
|67
|Patna Pirates won by 33 points
Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates probable starting seven
|Dabang Delhi
|Vs
|Patna Pirates
|Ravinder Pahal
|Right Corner
|Hadi Oshtorak
|Meraj Sheykh/ Vijay
|Right In
|Monu
|Vishal Mane
|Right Cover
|Neeraj Kumar
|Naveen Kumar
|Center
|Pardeep Narwal ©
|Anil Kumar
|Left Cover
|Vikas Jaglan
|Chandran Ranjit
|Left In
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|Joginder Narwal ©
|Left Corner
|Jaideep
Date and Day: August 30, 2019, Friday.
Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Delhi vs Patna kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.