PKL 2018 LIVE score: Gujarat legs kicks off, Fortunegiants face Bengal





Click here to vier the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table On the 34th day of the of the VIVO PorKabaddi League 2018, the teams now move to Ahmedabad as Gujarat Fortunegiants are ready to hosts the opposition. In the 66th match, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Bengal Warriors at The Arena by TransStadia. In the 67th match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face UP Yoddha at the same venue.

In the first match of the day, the hosts Forutnegaints will face Bengal Warriors who are in amazing form. It is interesting to note that Gujarat have played only 8 matches till now and won six out of them. Bengal Warriors have also played only nine matches and won four of them. Bengal will hope to improve their performance and better their score difference. Hosts Gujarat will be hoping for the same. The match will start at 2000 hours.

Key Players of both the teams: Sachin, PO Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal,





In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pink Panthers are placed at the bottom of the table from Zone A. A win would not change their position, however, it won't hurt their cause. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, have been on there almost but failed to cross the line on most occasions. They would love to win this game and better their position on points table. The match will start at 2100 hours.

Key players for both the teams: Deepak Hooda, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Dhull,