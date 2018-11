PKL 2018, LIVE score: Delhi, Patna look to improve performance, win game

On Day 33 of VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates will go up against Dabang Delhi in the 64th match of the league at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Later in the day, playing the 65th match of the league, hosts U Mumba will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue. Patna Pirates will look to top the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table from Zone B by winning their match.

In the 64th match, i.e, Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi, both the teams stand a chance to improve their position on the points table. While Patna can top the table from Zone B, Delhi will stay put despite a win. Pardeep Narwal and Joginder Singh Narwal will face off in the match, which will be an interesting battle to watch. The match will start at 2000 hours.





In the 64th match, i.e, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, the host will look to better their Day 32 performance and win more convincingly against Thalaivas. However, Tamil Thaliavas will like to notch-up a win against U Mumba after having tied the match against Haryana Steelers. Hopes of Thalaivas will be pinned on and The match will start at 2100 hours.

Key players: Siddharth Desai, Fazel Atrachali, Ajay Thakur,