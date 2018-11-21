PKL 2018, LIVE score: Resurgent Tamil Thalaivas face in-form Patna Pirates

In the 74th match of VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018, Patna Pirates will face Tamil Thalaivas at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, while in the 75th match, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on U Mumba. The team will be keen to win the matches and improve their positions on the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.

Click here to see the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table

In the first match of Day 38, in-form Patna Pirates will face resurgent Tamil Thalaivas. Both the teams are looking for a win to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 2-2 Tamil Thalaivas. Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar will be the players to look out for. The match will start at 2000 hours.

In the second match of Day 38, table toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba will go head-to-head. While they have an easy path ahead of them for playoffs, a win would only do good to them. Head-to-head: Gujarat Fortunegiants 4-0 U Mumba. Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Fazel Atrachali are the key players to watch out for. The match will start at 2100 hours.



ALSO READ: PKL 2018, Day 37 highlights: Delhi beat Guj 29-26; Thalaivas trump Titans