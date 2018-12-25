JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas in 1st match

In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans at 9 a.m. IST. Catch Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score and live match updates here

BS Web Team 

On day 67 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas while in today’s second match Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The head-to-head comparisons between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas are even as both the matches played between them ended in a tie. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, when the two teams last met during Mumbai leg, Vikas Kandola’s successful raid in the dying moments earned a tie for Haryana Steelers.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
 
PKL 2018, Day 67, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
 
In today’s second match, Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans at 9 a.m. IST. Bengal Warriors have won both encounters against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2018. When the two teams meet in the previous match Baldev Singh and Farhad Milaghardan scoring High 5s for Bengal and Telugu respectively, in a game dominated by the defence.
 
How Telugu Titans can still make it to the playoff
 
Telugu Titans will need a big win to have some chances to qualify for the PKL 2018 playoffs. Only if Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha lost their last league game and Titans won the game with huge margin.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Pro Kabaddi 2018 today match:  Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
First Published: Tue, December 25 2018. 18:31 IST

