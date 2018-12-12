JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Australia vs France in 2nd quarterfinals
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

In today's second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Check Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
PKL 2018 today match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

On Day 56 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in today’s second kabaddi match Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Haryana Steelers lead their head-to-head with Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-1 with one match ending in a tie. Gujarat had not beaten Haryana in their first 4 meetings and they got their first win only in their previous meeting in Pro Kabaddi 2018. This is the third meeting between the 2 teams in PKL 2018 with each side having won once each. Monu Goyat was the costliest player in the auctions ahead of PKL 6. Injuries and form however affected much of his season and he wasn’t able to produce at the level of a lead-raider. But in the last few games he came back to his best and has been in a terrific form and is looking to finish pro kabaddi 2018 on a strong note.
 
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table. 

PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
 
In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Bengaluru Bulls have won 7 of their 13 encounters so far against Telugu Titans and 3 have ended in a tie. Rahul Chaudhari needs 5 raid points to reach 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history and it is most likely he can cross 800 raid points mark today. If he manages to do so, then he will become 2nd raider in PKL to score 800 raid points after Dubki King Pardeep Narwal. Bengaluru Bulls are coming into the match with back to back defeat for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2018.
 
Stay Tuned for Pro Kabaddi live score updates...
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers   MONU GOYAT WILL LOOK TO CONTINUE GOOD RUN AGAINST GUJARAT’S SUNIL-PARVESH COMBINATION • Gujarat have the second highest average tackle points (11.3). They are led by their covers Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Cover Combination - PKL 6 Defender Sunil Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal Mts. 18 18 Tackle Pts. 55 67 HIGH 5s 2 5 Avg. Tackle Pts. 3.1 3.7 Tackle SR 57 68  

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers   MONU GOYAT WILL LOOK TO CONTINUE GOOD RUN AGAINST GUJARAT’S SUNIL-PARVESH COMBINATION • Monu Goyat has scored 56 raid points in the last 6 matches with Super 10s in 5 of these matches. This run started with the last match they played against Gujarat Fortunegiants where he came on as a sub and scored a Super 10.  • He has picked up a Super 10 in his last 4 matches. Vikas Kandola has meanwhile taken a backseat and hasn’t scored a Super 10 in the last 5 matches.  • In Haryana’s last match against Telugu Titans Monu Goyat single handedly brought them back in the game in the second half with his raiding.  o He scored 9 raid points at a raid SR of 75.  o He had 5 consecutive successful raids in the final 6 minutes of the game to bring the scores level before Haryana lost on the final raid of the match.  • The only area where Monu hasn’t fared well is in DoD raids. In these last 6 matches he has taken 7 DoD raids and not been successful in even a single one.  • Haryana will need Monu to continue his tremendous run as they will be up against one of the best defences in the league in Gujarat Fortunegiants.  Top Defensive Teams - PKL 6 Team Name Avg. Tackle Points Tackle SR U Mumba 12.8 53 Gujarat Fortunegiants 11.3 50 Telugu Titans 11.0 52  

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers   MONU GOYAT WILL LOOK TO CONTINUE GOOD RUN AGAINST GUJARAT’S SUNIL-PARVESH COMBINATION   • Monu Goyat was the costliest player in the auctions ahead of PKL 6. Injuries and form however affected much of his season and he wasn’t able to produce at the level of a lead-raider. • But in the last few games he has looked back to his best and has been in a terrific run of form and is looking to finish the season strong.  • Vikas Kandola has scored more raid points than him this season, but in the last 6 matches it has been Monu Goyat who has been Haryana’s star man.  Haryana Lead Raiders (Last 6 matches) - PKL 6 Raider Monu Goyat Vikas Kandola Mts. 6 6 Raid Pts. 56 40 Super 10s 5 0 Avg. Raid Pts. 9.3 6.7 Raid SR 52 45  

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 1: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL)   Overall: Matches – 5 | Gujarat Fortunegiants – 1 | Haryana Steelers – 3 | Tie – 1 • Haryana Steelers lead their head-to-head with Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-1 with one match ending in a tie. • Gujarat had not beaten Haryana in their first 4 meetings and they got their first win only in their previous meeting. • This is the third meeting between the 2 teams in PKL 6 with each side having won once each. • Their first meeting in PKL 6 was the first game of the Haryana leg and the Steelers won 32-25 (M#11): o Monu Goyat led the way for Haryana with 7 raid points while Naveen also had 5. o Kuldeep Singh (6 tackle points) and Sunil (5 tackle points) both had HIGH 5s for the Steelers. o K. Prapanjan had 9 raid points for Gujarat while no defender scored more than 3 tackle points for them. o In the defence heavy encounter Haryana scored 14 tackle points in response to just 9 by Gujarat. o Sunil led the Gujarat defence with 3 tackle points in 5 attempts while Ruturat and Parvesh scored 2 tackle points each.   • Gujarat won the second meeting 40-31 (M#76): o Sachin had a Super 10 for Gujarat (10 raid points). o Parvesh Bhainswal had 6 tackle points in as many attempts while Sunil Kumar had 4. o Monu Goyat was Haryana’s best raider with 10 raid points. Sachin Shingade was their best defender with 4 tackle points.  o This was also a defence heavy game, where Gujarat scored 15 tackle points and Haryana managed just 7.  • Haryana Steelers PKL 6: 6 wins, 12 losses, 1 tie. Lost last match against Telugu Titans by 4 points. o 2 wins in their last 5 matches.  • Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 6: 13 wins, 3 losses, 2 ties. Won last match against Telugu Titans by 2 points. o Won 4 of their last 5 games.        
First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 19:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

In today's second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Check Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE score and match updates here

On Day 56 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in today’s second kabaddi match Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Haryana Steelers lead their head-to-head with Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-1 with one match ending in a tie. Gujarat had not beaten Haryana in their first 4 meetings and they got their first win only in their previous meeting in Pro Kabaddi 2018. This is the third meeting between the 2 teams in PKL 2018 with each side having won once each. Monu Goyat was the costliest player in the auctions ahead of PKL 6. Injuries and form however affected much of his season and he wasn’t able to produce at the level of a lead-raider. But in the last few games he came back to his best and has been in a terrific form and is looking to finish pro kabaddi 2018 on a strong note.
 
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table. 

PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
 
In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Bengaluru Bulls have won 7 of their 13 encounters so far against Telugu Titans and 3 have ended in a tie. Rahul Chaudhari needs 5 raid points to reach 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history and it is most likely he can cross 800 raid points mark today. If he manages to do so, then he will become 2nd raider in PKL to score 800 raid points after Dubki King Pardeep Narwal. Bengaluru Bulls are coming into the match with back to back defeat for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2018.
 
Stay Tuned for Pro Kabaddi live score updates...
 

image
Business Standard
177 22