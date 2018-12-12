Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

On Day 56 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in today’s second kabaddi match Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Haryana Steelers lead their head-to-head with Gujarat Fortunegiants 3-1 with one match ending in a tie. Gujarat had not beaten Haryana in their first 4 meetings and they got their first win only in their previous meeting in Pro Kabaddi 2018. This is the third meeting between the 2 teams in with each side having won once each. Monu Goyat was the costliest player in the auctions ahead of PKL 6. Injuries and form however affected much of his season and he wasn’t able to produce at the level of a lead-raider. But in the last few games he came back to his best and has been in a terrific form and is looking to finish pro kabaddi 2018 on a strong note.



Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.



PKL 2018, Day 56, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls



In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm IST in Vizag. Bengaluru Bulls have won 7 of their 13 encounters so far against Telugu Titans and 3 have ended in a tie. needs 5 raid points to reach 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history and it is most likely he can cross 800 raid points mark today. If he manages to do so, then he will become 2nd raider in PKL to score 800 raid points after Dubki King Pardeep Narwal. Bengaluru Bulls are coming into the match with back to back defeat for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2018.



Stay Tuned for updates...





