Rahane sends Jaiswal off field for indiscipline during Duleep Trophy final

In an interesting incident during the final day's play of the final at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore, West Zone captain was seen asking his teammate, left-handed opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field.

Jaiswal, 20, who scored a spectacular 265 off 323 balls in the second innings for the West Zone side and helped them set South Zone a mammoth target of 529 runs, was seen having a conversation with Rahane during the first session of the final day's play and was soon captured leaving the field.

During the 50th over of South Zone's second innings, Jaiswal was seen having a go at T Ravi Teja, resulting in a heated argument between the two. The umpires quickly intervened to calm the situation. Rahane was seen trying to calm down Jaiswal and was also having a long chat with him. After showing a lot of emotions, Jaiswal finally nodded his head in agreement. But he was also seen pointing his fingers towards Teja.

After the over ended, Rahane had a word with Teja too. In the middle of the 54th over, Rahane had a word with Jaiswal yet again, who was still chirping when Teja was at the crease and got a stern warning from the skipper.

But in the middle of the 57th over, the umpires were having a word with Rahane regarding Jaiswal's constant chirping when Teja was at the crease. Jaiswal was then asked to leave the field by Rahane after two warnings from the skipper.

As Jaiswal walked off quite reluctantly, Rahane didn't look too pleased with the youngster and then had a word with team-mate Shreyas Iyer. In place of Jaiswal, Satyajeet Bachhav came on the field as a substitute fielder. After the 64th over ended, Jaiswal was back on the field.

After West Zone won the 2022 final by 294 runs to bag its 19th title in the history of the competition, Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match, said about the incident, "Whatever a senior like Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) says, I take that seriously and try to follow his instructions."

Asked about the whole scenes on the field, Rahane explained, "No matter what, you have to respect opponents, umpires and match officials. That's the way you play . Some situations require a certain kind of treatment. That situation had to be dealt with in that fashion, I think it was the right call."

After the match ended, Jaiswal got some words of wisdom from match referee Narayanankutty, which will go as valuable lessons for the talented youngster in future. --IANS

nr/akm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)