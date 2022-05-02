VPS Healthcare offers Rs 1 Cr to Kerala if they bag Santosh Trophy

On a day when the Santosh Trophy team is all set to face in the finals, a UAE-based entrepreneur on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs one crore for the football team if they bag the cup.

UAE-based Shamsheer Vayalil, the Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, took to Twitter and announced the prize money for the football team if they win the tournament.

The Kerala team will be battling for their seventh title later on Monday at the Manjeri Payyanad stadium in Malappuram.

"Team Kerala, all the best for today's #SantoshTrophyFinal. Happy to announce a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore if they lift this coveted trophy in Indian football," he tweeted.

VPS in a statement said the team displayed fantastic performances throughout the tournament and hope they will be able to lift one of the most coveted trophies in Indian football



Vayalil had earlier given a cash prize of Rs one crore to the Indian hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh after the team scripted a historic win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The match between the two powerhouses of football in the country, Kerala and West Bengal, will witness a high-octane clash. Kerala had already defeated 2-0 in the group stages.

West Bengal, however would, look to clinch their 33rd title when they take on hosts Kerala in the final of the 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy here on Monday.

Kerala team treated the fans to some brilliant performances, especially in the semi-finals when they secured a 7-3 victory against Karnataka. West Bengal, is all set to make up for their 2017 final loss to Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium, when they were defeated in the tiebreakers.

