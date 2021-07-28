Rai exits from Olympics, loses to Shanny in shoot-off in second round

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics: Atanu, Tarundeep, Deepika in Indian recurve archery squad
Indian women's recurve archery team fails to book berth for Tokyo Olympics
Archery in Olympics 2021: Deepika ninth in ranking round; Koreans dominate
Archery at Olympics 2021: India 9th in both men's team, mixed pair rankings
-
Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second round exit in his last Olympics appearance at the Tokyo Games here on Wednesday.
Under windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park here, both players were locked 5-5 but Shanny, who is 15 years younger to Rai, sealed the match 10-9 with a perfect score in the shoot-off.
The world number 92 Israeli, who had knocked out Japanese team event bronze medallist Muto Hiroki in the first round, was superior to the Indian at the death as he shot three 10s from the final four arrows to sail into the pre-quarterfinals.
This was the second successive round two exit for three-time Olympian Rai who had made his Games debut at Athens 2004. In 2012 London Olympics, Rai also had lost in the second round.
The 37-year-old Army man, who had a thrilling come-from-behind 6-4 win over Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the first round, once agains showed remarkable poise as he bounced back to lead 5-3 from a 0-2 deficit.
Needing a tie in the fifth set to move into last-16, Rai faltered to match Shanny who won the set by two points, drilling in two 10s and a nine, as against Rai's sequence of 9-8-9.
A perfect 10 kept on eluding Rai as the world number 54 Indian started the proceedings in the shoot-off with a 9, while Shanny sealed the issue with a 10.
Rai was severely let down by wind gusts as he shot a poor seven to lose the first set by four points before levelling the match 2-2 by winning the second set by slender margin of one point.
A series of six 9s by Shanny meant that Rai snatched a 5-3 lead but failed to tie the fifth set.
Earlier in the day, Rai trailed 2-4 against the Ukrainian world no 66 Hunbin but won the final two sets with three perfect 10s to move into the second round.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor