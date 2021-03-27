Rare high strike-rate without offering chances: Kohli on England batting

-
ALSO READ
Ind vs Eng: Umpire sanitises ball after Stokes accidentally applies saliva
Motera pitch bucks a trend: Not seamers, Indian spinners hold sway
Ind vs Eng: We are looking at first innings total of 600-700, says Joe Root
Spin wizard Ashwin second-fastest to reach 400 Test wickets after Murali
Anderson's double strike reminded me of Flintoff in 2005 Ashes: Root
-
India skipper Virat Kohli looked stunned throughout the onslaught of England duo Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow and conceded that his team didn't have any chances during their 175-run partnership on Friday.
"We never had a chance during their partnership. That's how good they were. We didn't execute too well at certain stages, but they didn't give us anything. It is rare to play at such a high strike-rate and not give any chances," said Kohli during the post-match presentation.
Stokes and Bairstow added 175 runs off just 114 balls for the second wicket after centurion Bairstow had added 110 runs (in 99 balls) with Jason Roy for the first wicket.
"I thought they batted brilliantly tonight. It was some of the most amazing batting you'll see when chasing. They [Bairstow and Stokes] totally blew us away. We didn't even have a chance during that partnership. It shows the quality of batting," added Kohli.
Both the England batsmen hit a combined 17 sixes, with Stokes hitting 10 of those and Bairstow seven.
Kohli felt that India had set up a decent total. "I think we set up quite a decent total. It was going to be challenging if we stayed in the game for long periods. We started off well with the new ball, with our lines and lengths but England found a way to hang on and got a century partnership," he said.
"I don't think the dew played any role at all. The ball wasn't difficult to hold. The wicket settles down a bit under lights but that's no excuse. When two of the best teams in the world collide, one of them is going to win convincingly."
--IANS
kh/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor