Ravi Shastri receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad

The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here.
Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.
"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India Flag of India against the pandemic, the former India cricketer tweeted.
India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.
"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination."
However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated.
The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here.
The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India are currently leading the series 2-1.
