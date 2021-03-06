Road Safety World Series: Ruthless Sehwag stars in India Legends' win

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Tendulkar shares inspirational message for MI ahead of IPL 2020 final
Game plan: Brand MSD set for new innings in post-retirement arena
Tendulkar hails Bumrah's 'exceptional' bowling against Rajasthan Royals
Tendulkar to feature in 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign by Sevilla FC
-
India Legends were off to a flying start in the Road Safety World Series T20 by comfortably beating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Friday.
The night belonged to the Indian legends Virender Sehwag and captain Sachin Tendulkar as they turned the clock back with their class batting act as the duo with their unbeaten 114-run opening partnership saw India achieve an easy target of 110 runs in 10.1 overs.
In the successful chase, Sehwag made an entertaining 35-ball 80 with 10 boundaries and five massive sixes while captain Tendulkar played the second fiddle to the Nawab of Nafagarh with 33 (26balls, 5x4). It was a Sehwag show from the word go. He slammed Mohammed Rafique in the very first over for 19 runs which included three boundaries and a huge six.
He was ruthless in his approach and did not spare even the good balls of Bangladesh bowlers. The Delhi batsman completed his half-century in a typical Sehwag way with a six off seamer Alamgir Kabir.
It was a matter of time that India finished the game after Sehwag completed his milestone. He eventually saw the team through with a shot over the ropes off medium-pacer Khaled Mashud.
Earlier, Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss under lights. But they couldn't live up to their own expectations of batting well on a slow wicket and were folded out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Opener Nazimuddin was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 49 off 33 balls including eight fours and a six followed by Javed Omar (12) and Rajin Saleh (12). The rest of the Bangladesh batsmen fell for single-digit scores.
For India, seamer Vinay Kumar, left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, and Yuvraj Singh took two wickets each. Bangladesh were off to a decent start with both openers Nazimuddin and Omar stitching a 59-run stand for the first wicket. However, once Ojha got the first blood by getting Omar out in the eight over, rest nine wickets fell for 50 runs.
On a slow wicket, the Indian spinners did well to keep the runs in check which resulted in Bangladesh batsmen throwing wickets one after another and eventually ended up making 109
Brief scores: Bangladesh Legends 109 (Nazimuddin 49; R Vinay Kumar 2/25, P Ojha 2/12, Yuvraj Singh 2/15); India Legends 114 (Sehwag 80*, Tendulkar 33*).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor