Tendulkar shares inspirational message for MI ahead of IPL 2020 final

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday.
Ahead of the summit clash, former skipper Sachin Tendulkar spoke a few things about Mumbai Indians' legacy and sent a motivating message to the Rohit Sharma-led side.
The legendary batsman said that when a player goes out to play for Mumbai Indians he should know that he is not going as an individual but as an entire force.
Tendulkar also said IPL moves at a phenomenal pace so it's vital for everyone to stay together as a team.
"When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it's not just you as an individual, it's the entire force which is with you. The first and most important is 'One Family'. We all stay together, through ups and downs," Tendulkar said in a video posted on the IPL website.
"In sport, or generally, there are going to be a number of speed breakers along the way especially in this tournament where it moves at a phenomenal pace. It's important that everyone stays together as a tight unit," he added.
Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title record four times and the side will be looking to stretch that record when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday.
